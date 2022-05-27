PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Without much of a difference between morning lows and daytime highs on this Friday, the whole day may feel just a little off. We’ll go from above normal morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s to cooler than normal max temps in the mid 60’s.

As of now we’re tied with 20th place for the coolest May on record for Portland Airport at 56.2 degrees.

Chance of rain Friday? Yes, but it’s limited and nothing compared to what we’re expecting for the deluge Saturday. So for now, plan on a mostly cloudy day with occasional rain drops increasing by the afternoon/early evening hours. Rain totals for the day in the valley will range from 0.10″ – 0.20″.

The wet, cooler than normal trend will carry over into Memorial Day weekend as well. Plan for temperatures in the lower 60s and a wet Saturday on the way. Showers continue on Sunday before we finally dry out Monday.

Did you catch those downpours and thunderstorms on Thursday?

Portland’s month to date rainfall is now 2.91″. Despite what has felt like weeks and weeks of consistent rain, that puts us in spot #22 for the rainiest May on record.

May normal rain totals: 2.51″

24 hour rain totals from Thursday

Weather alerts for rough seas

Gale Watch

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 9 seconds possible. * WHERE…Coastal waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS…Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. https://marine.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=PZZ255&warncounty=marine&firewxzone=&local_place1=6NM%20WSW%20Lincoln%20City%20OR&product1=Gale+Watch&lat=44.9521&lon=-124.1458#.YpCB0vPML-Q

Small Craft Advisory