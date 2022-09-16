PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold system drops in near the PNW Friday night and messes with our seasonal temperatures for a couple of days. This means more clouds and even a few rain drops are possible for parts of the Northwest. Daytime high temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s for a couple days. Overnights will feel, dare we say, cold. But will we get any rain in Portland? At this point it it’s on the bucket list, and I mean we might get enough drops to measure in the bucket. Rain Friday seems unlikely but the coast and coast range might get lucky. There’s a shot at rain for Portland and the Willamette Valley Saturday overnight into Sunday morning.

Air quality advisories in effect for Central Oregon and Eastern Oregon are expected to expire Friday night. What we really need is a good wetting rain to put the kibosh in these wildfires. Eastern Oregon may get some measurable rain with thunderstorms Friday.

Freezing levels may drop as low as 6500′ Friday and Saturday. Snowfall is possible for our mountain peaks but getting it to stick near the bases of our ski resorts will be tough as temps are rising again Sunday. At best, the peaks get a dusting of snow. Not a ton of moisture with this area of low pressure.

The extended forecast is leaning towards average to even above average next week. We may see a few more 80-degree days this month.