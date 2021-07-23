Friday starts cool, afternoon temps to reach 80s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Happy Friday! There will be very little if any marine layer expected for the coast this morning. We have a mostly clear day at PDX and most areas west of the Cascades.
The day starts with cool temps in the mid-50s. High temps will reach the mid to low 80s for the afternoon. Look for that full July Buck moon tonight!
All major fires in Oregon and Washington had some growth except for Grandview, Bruler, Lick Creek, Cub Creek2. There was slower fire growth on the Bootleg Fire Thursday.
This weekend expects increased fire behavior under hotter temps, wind and low relative humidity. At last check, the Bootleg fire had burned 399,359 acres with 40% containment. This makes the Bootleg fire the 3rd largest wildfire in Oregon’s history since 2002, 1992, and 1900. Before the Oregon Department of Forestry was established in 1911, Oregon had a history of mega-fires, some as large as 1.5 million acres.
- Based on the Palmer Drought Index statistics, the percent area of the West (western U.S.) in moderate to extreme drought in 2021 set a 122-year-record.
- The past three months have been drier than normal with areas of record dryness in California, Oregon, Utah, Washington. Well above-normal temperatures led to rapid melting of mountain snowpack.
- Overall, statewide reservoir storage is below normal across much of the West. The two largest reservoirs in the West (Lake Mead, Lake Powell) are at historic or near-historic low levels.
- Drought worsens compared to last week
- Exceptional drought has expanded into NE Oregon and the eastern Columbia River Gorge (also SE Washington & Idaho)
- Worst Oregon drought year since the US Drought Monitor started in 2000
Air quality advisory
Areas affected: Klamath Basin- Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County- Central and Eastern Lake County- including Altamont, Klamath Falls, Beatty, Bly, Chemult, Crescent, Gilchrist, Sprague River, Adel, Lakeview, and Valley Falls
AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory Wednesday for eastern Klamath County and central Lake County due to smoke from the Bootleg Fire in Klamath and Lake counties. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least through Monday. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in these impacted areas. When air quality becomes Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, shown as orange on the Air Quality Index, sensitive groups may want to consider finding a way to be in cleaner air. People can consider leaving the area until air quality improves, creating a cleaner air space in your home, or finding one in your community, like an air conditioned library. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women. Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:
*Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.
*Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
*Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifies. Or create your own air purifying filter.
*Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.
*If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare providers advice. Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly fitted and worn. They wont work for everyone, especially children. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their doctor before wearing a respirator.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=air%20quality%20alert