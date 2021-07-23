Friday starts cool, afternoon temps to reach 80s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Happy Friday! There will be very little if any marine layer expected for the coast this morning. We have a mostly clear day at PDX and most areas west of the Cascades.

The day starts with cool temps in the mid-50s. High temps will reach the mid to low 80s for the afternoon. Look for that full July Buck moon tonight!



All major fires in Oregon and Washington had some growth except for Grandview, Bruler, Lick Creek, Cub Creek2. There was slower fire growth on the Bootleg Fire Thursday.

This weekend expects increased fire behavior under hotter temps, wind and low relative humidity. At last check, the Bootleg fire had burned 399,359 acres with 40% containment. This makes the Bootleg fire the 3rd largest wildfire in Oregon’s history since 2002, 1992, and 1900. Before the Oregon Department of Forestry was established in 1911, Oregon had a history of mega-fires, some as large as 1.5 million acres.

While the NW 2020 🔥season was like no other in recent history, we have experienced some incredibly large fires in the modern era – 92' to present. Just this year the Bootleg Fire, which as of July 22, 2021, is still growing, has become the 3rd largest fire in OR since 1992. pic.twitter.com/8f2XFMKHnp — Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (@NWCCInfo) July 22, 2021

Based on the Palmer Drought Index statistics, the percent area of the West (western U.S.) in moderate to extreme drought in 2021 set a 122-year-record.

The past three months have been drier than normal with areas of record dryness in California, Oregon, Utah, Washington. Well above-normal temperatures led to rapid melting of mountain snowpack.

Overall, statewide reservoir storage is below normal across much of the West. The two largest reservoirs in the West (Lake Mead, Lake Powell) are at historic or near-historic low levels.

Exceptional drought has expanded into NE Oregon and the eastern Columbia River Gorge (also SE Washington & Idaho)

Worst Oregon drought year since the US Drought Monitor started in 2000

Air quality advisory

Areas affected: Klamath Basin- Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County- Central and Eastern Lake County- including Altamont, Klamath Falls, Beatty, Bly, Chemult, Crescent, Gilchrist, Sprague River, Adel, Lakeview, and Valley Falls