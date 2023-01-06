PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’ll have a break from the rain very early Friday morning before 9 a.m. So get out and enjoy life without a rain jacket for a few hours.

Brief showers follow late morning. Our next front shows up Friday afternoon, and then it’s rainy through the weekend. Portland may collect 0.75″ to 1″ Friday to Sunday. Highs reach the low 50s. East wind picks up for the afternoon with gusts 25-30 mph at PDX.

What to expect in the mountains

You may be tired of the rain but mountain snow is something we can celebrate. A foot of snow is possible above the tree line from Friday through the weekend. If you’re driving over mountain passes expect 1″ to 2″ of snow this weekend.

A high wind watch for the northern Blue Mountains of Oregon was issued for Friday night to Saturday night.

What to expect at the coast

Showers most of the day, while daytime highs will be in the low 50s. The following hazards are issued by the National Weather Service.

A coastal flood advisory for western Washington during high tide thanks to the full Wolf Moon.

A hazardous seas warning until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Columbia River Bar * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 18 ft at 16 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts up to 50 kt. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside.

A high surf warning is issued until 4 a.m. Friday.

* WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet. * WHERE...All beaches and shorelines of Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties. The most extreme conditions are expected at and south of Cape Blanco. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Extremely large breaking waves will create very hazardous conditions along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Beaches and coastlines will become hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.

A hazardous seas warning until 10 p.m. Friday: Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cape Falcon OR out 10 NM. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 22 to 27 ft at 16 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts up to 50 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 16 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cape Falcon OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.