PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready for a small cool down on Friday, with temperatures expected in the upper 80s (Thursday was 91).

We do expect improvements in air quality for the day, along with an increase in cloudiness for the morning. Friday afternoon brings plenty of sunshine with winds picking up in speed — an increased onshore flow.

Here’s what you need to know for Friday’s weather across the PNW:

Heat Advisory: Friday for Eastern Columbia River Gorge and surrounding areas.

Red Flag Warning: Friday to Saturday morning for Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon.

Air quality advisory: For southwest Oregon; Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties due to the 15,000 acre Rum Creek Fire.

Labor Day Weekend: Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday and Monday. Meanwhile, Sunday will be the standout in the mid to upper 80’s.

Thunderstorms or rain in the forecast?

We haven’t had any rain to measure at PDX since July 6 (0.16″). So, this would be exciting if we get more than a trace. There’s just a slight chance for rain over Portland, but the window of opportunity is after Friday midnight into early Saturday morning. You stand a better chance to get noticeable rain at the coast late night Friday to early Saturday morning.

There is a chance for thunderstorms Saturday in the early morning, but that’s mainly for the Cascades and western slopes.





Cave Junction Thursday evening courtesy of Alert Wildfire camera in Oregon















August statistics:

Not only did Portland walk away with the warmest August on record, it also tied for the driest August on record, with only a trace of rain. Previous years with only a trace of rain recorded in August were 2012, 1998, 1970, 1967, 1955. Last year in August, we only measured 0.05″. The average rain total for the month of August in Portland is 0.78″.

