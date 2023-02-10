PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rain is here!

There will be occasional rain showers during the morning commute on Friday. Morning temperatures will range from the low- to mid-40s. We can expect some dry time in the afternoon when skies turn partly cloudy and we warm up to the low 50s.

If you’re heading to the coast this weekend, be aware that more sneaker waves are possible on Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead

More dry time is expected this weekend, with temperatures hovering in the low 50s.

Then on Monday, we’re back to rain. The rain-snow level is at 1,000 feet.

Meanwhile, Tuesday morning’s snow level will be near the valley floor with dusting to less than 1″.