Half drenched, half sunny Friday forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The atmospheric river trucked in buckets of rain with some Hawaiian roots Friday morning.

In all, Portland may collect half an inch of rain. If you were around here Thursday you may have felt the essence of a Pineapple Express. Portland recorded a high of 69 Thursday with dew points up to nearly 60. It was not your typical late October day.

Now we are getting ready to count all of our raindrops and look ahead to some dry time. See accumulated rain totals below.

We should be drying out in Portland by noon. Temperatures may only max out in the mid 50s, but that’s closer to the normal high 59. The big ball of hydrogen and helium will come out to play by the afternoon!

Speaking of the sun, have you heard? A geomagnetic storm is expected. That means if you can find a place without light pollution Saturday night you might be able to catch the Aurora Borealis. Yes, the weather should cooperate too! However, the best viewing will be in eastern Washington. Portland, you might catch a faint glow if you squint.

A flood warning is in effect for Grays River near Rosburg in Wahkiakum County, Washington. Most of western WA got slammed with rain for the better part of Thursday leading to other flood advisories, watches and warnings. Record rainfall was set Thursday at Seattle-Tacoma WA Airport: 1.99″. This breaks the old record: 1.53″ (1982).