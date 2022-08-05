PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drudging ahead from our near-perfect weather on Thursday, Friday will be about 5 to 7 degrees warmer. We’re expecting the low to mid 80s, all sunshine all the time.

Next concern: Heat wave and smoke. Local wildfires could make things icky, possibly all the way to the lower levels. Now, I’ll admit icky is subjective.

Air quality forecasts are very short term so there is no advisory related to air quality at this moment. With a change in wind direction coming, smoke models want to put light smoke over Portland Friday afternoon and perhaps a thicker layer of smoke right over the Portland metro area on Saturday.

A Heat Advisory begins Sunday and lasts until Monday for Portland and surrounding areas. This weekend, temperatures will likely be in the low 90s on Saturday, rise to 100 degrees by Sunday then to the mid 90s on Monday.

The temperature will be close to 90 degrees at game time for the next Timbers match Saturday night. The Timbers are encouraging fans to bring sealed water and sports drinks.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for southern Oregon Friday afternoon to evening thanks to warmer, windier conditions, and the threat of fire starts from lightning.