PORTLAND, Ore. — Another week has gone by, and here we are facing another weekend under the clouds and rain. What gives? It’s June, right? (Double checks calendar). Yes, it is June 10.

This will make the third consecutive weekend with measurable rain in Portland and surrounding areas. If you go back further, we have only had one dry weekend since late April on the 23 and 24. I’m feeling Vitamin D sad.

Rain continues overnight and will be heavy at times. We measured more than ¼ inch of rain at PDX Thursday. Meanwhile, Astoria set a new record for daily rainfall with 1.21″ breaking the old record of 0.72″ in 1931.

This hydro forecast provided by NWS

Rivers

The Columbia River from Vancouver to Longview is forecast to rise near flood stage by Sunday night and last through Monday after excessive rainfall and snowmelt. Overall, you can count on area rivers flowing faster & higher. This is not a good kayaking weekend. Did I mention debris floating down river?

The Willamette River is forecast to stay below flood stage. Water temperatures are still very cold, in the 50’s. The hydrology forecast indicates a drop in river levels by Tuesday when we get a break from the rain.





Temperatures & Rain

Friday morning temperatures may not dip below 60, while daytime highs are expected to reach the upper 60’s. Talk about bringing the tropics to town.

Here are the rainiest time periods where localized ponding on roadways is likely:

-Early Friday before 6 a.m.

-Friday night 7 p.m. – Saturday 7 a.m.



Weekend

The majority of the moisture will be heading south and east for the weekend. That means you could get an hour or so of dry time. I don’t want to get too bold and dare the sun to come out.

Rain totals: There is still a big gap between models. A middle of the road forecast puts us at 1″ – 1.5″ for a three day period with the majority falling Friday to Saturday morning.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch: This will be in effect for south central Washington Friday through Sunday.