Frigid Friday morning, and showers return

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Patchy fog and colder than normal temperatures will greet you out the door this morning. Will it be as cold as Thursday morning? Pretty close. An area of low pressure offshore will attempt to usher in more clouds this morning, about the same time we’re reaching the coldest part of the morning. Now, if those clouds arrive sooner our temps won’t be as cold as yesterday’s. If the clouds arrive later, then we’ll be just as cold.

You may find breaks for sunshine for part of the morning but overall clouds will be increasing. Drizzle is likely at the coast in the morning with lights showers by the afternoon. Isolated showers are also possible across SW WA and NW Oregon today, with greater chances by this evening. Aside from those early morning hours, Saturday looks dry most of the day with highs in the mid-60s. We have a better chance for showers starting early Sunday.

If you plan to drive to eastern WA or WSU, heads up: A Wind Advisory is in effect this afternoon through the evening for the foothills of the Blue Mountains in WA. SW winds 20 – 35mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9am today for the Grande Ronde Valley in eastern Oregon. Upper 20’s expected.

Who has a Winter Storm Watch!? Not us. If you live in Helena, MT and you plan to use mountain passes, you may run into 6 inches of snow Friday night – Saturday.

Light showers possible today. May measure rain for some locations.







