Subfreezing temps for Christmas Eve morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Freezing temperatures will continue well into Thursday morning in the Willamette Valley, especially locations void of an easterly wind.

Some patchy fog and lingering moisture may leave roads extra slick. Your birdbath will likely be frozen again. Midday should be partly cloudy. The south end of the valley may stay in the fog the longest with a tough inversion and lack of mixing air.

Expect highs in the mid-upper 40s. Tonight clouds arrive ahead of the next cold front.

Dense Fog Advisory until noon today

Air Stagnation Advisory until noon Friday

Flood Warning for Pudding River at Aurora until 10am today.

Next chance for rain: Christmas late morning hours. How low will the snow go? That depends on location, and not just elevation. The Upper Hood River Valley may be in a position to collect snow around 1,000′ feet. In general it will be the mountain passes that collect snow, anywhere from 1 to 3 inches. Ski resorts could measure snow in the range of 6 – 12 inches.

White Christmas – what are the chances?



Curious about Christmas snow? You’ll have to let your imagination run wild this year. Snow in Portland, especially on Christmas Day, is only slightly more likely than winning a scratch off prize. Read these stats provided by the National Weather Service office in Portland.