Frozen Friday morning with patchy fog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a frozen Friday morning for many, and with that comes a risk for slick roadways as fog settles in this morning.
The best chances for fog in the valley will be in areas away from the western Gorge, south of Portland and north of Vancouver. We’re also expecting freezing fog for some in eastern Oregon.
Oh, but that sunshine will be out and about! Friday afternoon temperatures in the valley reach the low to mid-50s. An offshore flow dominates the evening. Easterly wind gusts may reach 25-35 mph in Portland and the western gorge shortly after the sun sets.
The next chance for rain is Saturday night to Sunday morning. How about measurable rain and mountain snow? That’s not likely until next Wednesday and Thursday. The system lining up for a PNW deposit looks impressive next Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep you posted.
Air stagnation advisories continue. Watch for worsening air quality.
Air Stagnation Advisories are in effect until 10 AM Saturday.
WHAT: Poor air quality.
WHERE: Greater Portland Metro Area, Greater Vancouver Area, Including the cities of Hillsboro, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Yacolt, and Amboy. Excluded from the advisory are areas from the west end of the Gorge through downtown Portland and up to the West Hills.
WHEN: Until 10 AM Saturday.
IMPACTS: Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=air%20stagnation%20advisory
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.