Frozen Friday morning with patchy fog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a frozen Friday morning for many, and with that comes a risk for slick roadways as fog settles in this morning.

The best chances for fog in the valley will be in areas away from the western Gorge, south of Portland and north of Vancouver. We’re also expecting freezing fog for some in eastern Oregon.

Oh, but that sunshine will be out and about! Friday afternoon temperatures in the valley reach the low to mid-50s. An offshore flow dominates the evening. Easterly wind gusts may reach 25-35 mph in Portland and the western gorge shortly after the sun sets.

The next chance for rain is Saturday night to Sunday morning. How about measurable rain and mountain snow? That’s not likely until next Wednesday and Thursday. The system lining up for a PNW deposit looks impressive next Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep you posted.

Air stagnation advisories continue. Watch for worsening air quality.