

Saturday: After some light rain overnight tonight, Saturday should be mostly dry, plus you get some time with the big orange ball of hydrogen and helium.



Sunday: Cloudy to start. Rain shows up by early afternoon. Upper 50’s. Wind speeds up by Sunday evening and peaks sometime Monday morning. The heavy weight champ aka an atmospheric river shows up Sunday night. That huge plume of moisture pounds the PNW through Monday. 1-3 feet of snow for the Cascades. 1-2″ of rain for the valley.



The most punishing winds peak early Monday morning. Then a cold front does a body slam right into our region, taking snow levels down to 1,500′, tapping out just before it hits the valley floor. While all this is evolving there’s also a chance for a destabilizing atmosphere, hence thunderstorm potential Monday.

This will be beneficial rain as nearly 88% of Oregon is still battling varying levels of drought, from moderate to exceptional.

Winter storm watch

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 16 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County at elevations above 4500 feet. * WHEN…From Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS…Falling and blowing snow could make travel difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds combined with heavy falling snow may reduce visibility at times to near white out conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=winter%20storm%20watch

Sneaker waves

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING… * WHAT…Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE…In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN…From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS…Sneaker waves can surge high up the beach without warning, catching an inattentive individual off guard. They can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties as well as lifting or rolling extremely heavy logs. If you see someone swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911 and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While the greatest threat for sneaker waves at this time will likely occur Sunday, there will be an elevated threat of sneaker waves beginning Saturday. Beachgoers, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=beach%20hazards%20statement

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, razor clamming remains OPEN from the Washington border to Cape Blanco Oregon.