PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One more morning of cool sleep-in weather with temps in the low 50s. Or, if you prefer, one more cool morning to run out the door and get that honey-do list under wraps.
Friday afternoon will be noticeably warmer than Thursday. Highs top in the low to mid 80s. An easterly flow is initiated which sets the stage for a bigger warm up this weekend.
This weekend’s low temps will hover in the mid 60s. We’re also staring down the hottest temps of the year this weekend – possibly the first 100 degrees in Portland since August. Week-to-week, our daytime high will jump nearly 40 degrees.
A Heat Advisory will be in effect for western Oregon and Washington this weekend.
Heat Advisory issued by National Weather Service Portland
* WHAT…Temperatures 90 to 100 expected.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 10 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Rivers are running cold and fast, and will continue to do so this weekend. Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the season`s first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures in the 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sunday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s, locally near 100. Maximum temperatures Saturday and Monday are expected to be 90 to 95. Overnight temperatures Saturday night and Sunday night are not expected to be overly warm. Nighttime temperatures away from cities are likely to fall into upper 50s to mid 60s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=heat%20advisory