PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One more morning of cool sleep-in weather with temps in the low 50s. Or, if you prefer, one more cool morning to run out the door and get that honey-do list under wraps.

Friday afternoon will be noticeably warmer than Thursday. Highs top in the low to mid 80s. An easterly flow is initiated which sets the stage for a bigger warm up this weekend.

This weekend’s low temps will hover in the mid 60s. We’re also staring down the hottest temps of the year this weekend – possibly the first 100 degrees in Portland since August. Week-to-week, our daytime high will jump nearly 40 degrees.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for western Oregon and Washington this weekend.