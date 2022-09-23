PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Friday forecast: Morning temps start in the low 50’s for PDX. Afternoon opens up to partly cloudy skies with max temps in the low to mid-70s. 75 is the normal high for Portland in late September. After today, we throw normal out the window.

The scraps of a front that have since fallen apart might show up along the Washington coast Friday. If that does play out then our best chance to get any rain is at the beach. If you’re driving between Portland and the coast you might encounter a bit of drizzle early in the day. Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny afternoon.

There is no rain in the forecast for the next week, at least not until Wednesday. Each day gets progressively warmer. From 80 on Saturday to nearly 90 by Monday. If you’re confused by the reversal in seasons, don’t let it throw you off your game. Embrace it.

This could be our last summer-feeling weekend. In fact, a temperature of 90 or higher at the end of September only happens about 3% of the time in Portland. Now, go play in the sunshine before it disappears for the winter!





The latest drought update as of Thu 9/22

Ice, ice baby

Rime ice & snow caught on camera, courtesy of Alert Wildfire network of cameras and the Bureau of Land Management. This is what an upper-level low delivered Wednesday night/Thursday morning at nearly 10,000′ in southeast Oregon. Don’t get too excited. It’s very temporary. Steens Mountain was bare by the afternoon. Bye-bye frozen accretions. This weekend’s warmup will make you long for that frozen tundra.