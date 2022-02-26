We have one more morning of freezing temperatures before we set foot into a warmer, wetter pattern. Highs today reach the mid to upper 40’s with an easterly wind most of the day. You can get outside rain-free until the afternoon. Rain moves in from the west over Portland around 4-5pm.



Oregon coast weather: showers by late morning, low 50’s, with sneaker waves and a gale warning.

Cascades: mountain snow levels rise to 5,000′, however mountain passes will collect 1-2″ of snow Sat late night to Sun midday. Resorts may collect 3″ to 6″ at the base.

We’re going to ‘put the lime in the coconut’ starting Monday. An Atmospheric River rushes in tropical-ish air with another 10° warmup and several inches of rain for coast and foothills. So if you do the math that’s a 20-degree jump in daytime highs from last week to this upcoming week. Starting Monday we jump into the upper 50’s.

Sneaker Waves