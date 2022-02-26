We have one more morning of freezing temperatures before we set foot into a warmer, wetter pattern. Highs today reach the mid to upper 40’s with an easterly wind most of the day. You can get outside rain-free until the afternoon. Rain moves in from the west over Portland around 4-5pm.
Oregon coast weather: showers by late morning, low 50’s, with sneaker waves and a gale warning.
Cascades: mountain snow levels rise to 5,000′, however mountain passes will collect 1-2″ of snow Sat late night to Sun midday. Resorts may collect 3″ to 6″ at the base.
We’re going to ‘put the lime in the coconut’ starting Monday. An Atmospheric River rushes in tropical-ish air with another 10° warmup and several inches of rain for coast and foothills. So if you do the math that’s a 20-degree jump in daytime highs from last week to this upcoming week. Starting Monday we jump into the upper 50’s.
Sneaker Waves
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON…
WHAT…Sneaker waves possible.
WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Coast of Oregon.
WHEN…From Saturday noon through Sunday afternoon.
IMPACTS…Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The sneaker wave threat will be highest during the high tide period 8 am to 11 am Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs. People have been injured after being caught under these logs from sneaker wave action.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=beach%20hazards%20statement