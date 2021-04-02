Good Friday clouds increase and low 60s prevail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wowza, what a nice stretch of weather we’ve had this week. Highs on Thursday reached 68° at PDX. The day before that it was 71°!

The sky this morning goes from partly cloudy to overcast with a marine layer spreading across the valley. Morning lows will hover in the upper-30s at the coast and low 40s around PDX.

Morning drizzle along the coast Friday seems fairly likely as a weak disturbance cruises by. There is a very low chance the marine layer over the valley could be enhanced to the point we ring out some mist.​​ I’m doubting this scenario as I write it, but must mention the slight possibility.

For the afternoon expect mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs reach the low to mid-60s.

Easter weekend forecast

Clouds increase Friday morning. Potential for drizzle over the coast and coast range



Low 60’s rule the gorge and valley Friday

Big drop in temperatures with the next front Sunday

Not much for rain Sunday

Precip deficit of more than 2″ for the water year in Portland

NW Oregon and western WA are out of the drought category. Meanwhile, drought increases across eastern WA. Extreme drought dominates south central OR

For the first week of April temperatures remain close to normal

Thursday’s daytime high temps