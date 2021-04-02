Good Friday clouds increase and low 60s prevail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wowza, what a nice stretch of weather we’ve had this week. Highs on Thursday reached 68° at PDX. The day before that it was 71°!
The sky this morning goes from partly cloudy to overcast with a marine layer spreading across the valley. Morning lows will hover in the upper-30s at the coast and low 40s around PDX.
Morning drizzle along the coast Friday seems fairly likely as a weak disturbance cruises by. There is a very low chance the marine layer over the valley could be enhanced to the point we ring out some mist. I’m doubting this scenario as I write it, but must mention the slight possibility.
For the afternoon expect mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs reach the low to mid-60s.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PDT SATURDAY
Coastal waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm- Waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas 6 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE…South of Cape Blanco between 3 NM and 25 NM from shore.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Friday to 1 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=mfr&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory
