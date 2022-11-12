PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Whether you’re waking up in the valley or in the bosom of the Gorge, bitter cold temperatures will greet you in the morning this weekend.

Early Saturday morning, Cascade passes may get light snow accumulations. Most of the precipitation from this low-pressure system is focused south of Mt. Hood so don’t hold your breath for a snowman.

Daytime highs Saturday reach the low 50s. Morning temps drop to the low 30s. Loads of sunshine to go around this weekend.

Coastal conditions will be inviting with highs in the low 50s. Be aware as you walk the beach and pay attention to sneaker waves. Those logs can roll up the beach quickly. Unless you’re a CrossFit champ, you don’t want to play jump rope with Oregon logs.

Looking way out into the future, the general theme for our weather in the Pacific Northwest is cooler and wetter than normal for mid to late November. This precipitation outlook depicts a three-day accumulated precipitation exceeding the 85th percentile and >0.5”

and temperatures falling to values conducive to snow, according to NOAA Climate Prediction Center. We could get into a heavy snow event for the Cascades Thanksgiving week.