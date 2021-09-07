Valley heat cranks up, air quality alerts over Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like the title of the movie The Endless Summer, September sure feels like an extension of the worst of June, July and August. High pressure is back over the west to collect a nice-weather-tax on us.
Remember the cooler weather we briefly enjoyed at the sweet end of August? We’re going to crank it up to the low 90s Tuesday in the valley. That puts us roughly 10-degrees above normal for Portland.
Before we jump into afternoon conditions, I should note that morning temperatures will also be above normal. Likely starting in the low 60s, just as we did Monday morning in Portland. A reminder the 30-year climate normal for Portland this time of year is a high of 79 and a low of 56.
Dressing kids for school Tuesday means keeping them in light-colored, easy-fitting clothes; short sleeves and shorts. Pack plenty of water too. That bus ride or walk home will be sweaty. By 3 p.m., most valley temps will be climbing to the upper 80s, if not hitting 90 by 5 p.m.
Adding to the heat is our air quality advisory for much of the Willamette Valley, Central Oregon, and areas south. Areas most impacted by choking, unhealthy air are close to actively burning wildfires. However, a change in wind direction is bringing smoke closer to Portland on Tuesday.
Air quality advisory
AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SANTIAM CANYON UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY.
Counties impacted include: Linn-Marion, including the cities of Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Salem, Stayton, and Detroit.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality continues an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. Intermittent smoke in Santiam Canyon can be expected through Tuesday afternoon. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.