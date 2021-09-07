Valley heat cranks up, air quality alerts over Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like the title of the movie The Endless Summer, September sure feels like an extension of the worst of June, July and August. High pressure is back over the west to collect a nice-weather-tax on us.

Remember the cooler weather we briefly enjoyed at the sweet end of August? We’re going to crank it up to the low 90s Tuesday in the valley. That puts us roughly 10-degrees above normal for Portland.

Before we jump into afternoon conditions, I should note that morning temperatures will also be above normal. Likely starting in the low 60s, just as we did Monday morning in Portland. A reminder the 30-year climate normal for Portland this time of year is a high of 79 and a low of 56.

Dressing kids for school Tuesday means keeping them in light-colored, easy-fitting clothes; short sleeves and shorts. Pack plenty of water too. That bus ride or walk home will be sweaty. By 3 p.m., most valley temps will be climbing to the upper 80s, if not hitting 90 by 5 p.m.



Adding to the heat is our air quality advisory for much of the Willamette Valley, Central Oregon, and areas south. Areas most impacted by choking, unhealthy air are close to actively burning wildfires. However, a change in wind direction is bringing smoke closer to Portland on Tuesday.

Air quality advisory