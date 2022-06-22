PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will be the coolest out of the next seven. Then, grab your surfboard, because we’re riding a heat wave through the weekend.

Wednesday afternoon we expect to break out of the clouds and join up with the sunshine. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s, as close to normal as we can get. Gone are the days of the low 60s. We only go up from here and prepare for the hot shock to our system.

Here are the projected highs for Portland as of now:

Friday: Mid 80s

Saturday: Upper 80s-low 90s

Sunday: Mid 90s

Monday: Low 90s











Tuesday’s max temp was 83, the warmest day of the year so far for Portland. This was also one of our record-breaking days a year ago at 97°.

This is a sample of daytime highs from June of 2021. The beginning of June last year started cool, low to mid 60’s. By the end of the month our daytime highs had jumped 53°. The 26th – 28th provided us with the hottest temperatures ever recorded for Portland, and really most locations across the PNW.

How dangerous will the heat be this weekend? Depends on your tolerance. Since last Friday, our daytime high for Portland has increased by 23°. Most would agree a warm up from 60° to 83° was a welcome change. Now if you go from 60° to 95° in one week, that’s a big adjustment.

Hard to forget June of 2021. The beginning of June last year started cool, low to mid 60’s. By the end of the month our daytime highs had jumped 53°! June 26th through 28th last year provided us with the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Portland, and really most locations across the PNW.