PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Few weekends in August are as perfect as this one. Goldilocks approved! It won’t be too cool or hot Saturday. Morning temps start in the low 60s and clouds will be clearing by late morning. If you’re doing any flying Saturday afternoon in the gorge, expect wind gusts to increase by the afternoon 20-25 mph from the west.

Afternoon highs Saturday will mimic Friday, a repeat of the low 80s. Clouds roll in for the evening and then break away Sunday morning. Highs Sunday will climb a bit higher, in the mid 80s.

The coast Saturday morning may see some drizzle with a thicker marine layer, otherwise afternoon sunshine will prevail with temps in the upper 60s. South of Tillamook your clouds will be a larger feature for the day. If you think about it, morning drizzle can be a great benefit. The Lincoln City Sandcastle Contest at Siletz Bay Saturday will be a hit. A touch of moisture in the air keeps sand compact and moldable. And Seaside Beach Volleyball! Clouds in the morning will help you stay cool when you set and spike Wilson.

A warm up is expected Monday. We could see 5 days in a row at or above 90 next week, with the warmest day on Wednesday with mid to upper 90 degree temps possible.