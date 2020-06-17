Hello summer! You here yet?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning patchy fog is possible for some areas that started with clear skies and calm wind. Temps in the low 50s. Then partly cloudy for the day with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Rain stats: The first half of June (1-15) was the 2nd wettest on record for Portland: 2.97 inches. The record for that time period is 4.21 inches (1981). As of Tuesday night, the PDX rain total month-to-date is 3.11 inches. That’s 2.01 inches above normal!
We’re coming out of a wild weather week. Take a look at Tuesday’s weather…
This hail captured in Bethany around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday by Jose Julian Araya
Tuesday recap: Thunderstorms developed by the afternoon. In the evening we had numerous isolated downpours, some with hail. At least one funnel cloud was spotted Tuesday near Albany, Oregon at 2:50 pm. These cold core funnels are pretty common for this area. They’re usually narrow and spin out of high based clouds. It’s rare for a full blown tornado to develop from these. So why do our funnel clouds look so meek compared to what you’d see in the Midwest? It has a lot to do with temperature among other key factors. Credit for the following description goes to National Weather Service Louisville, KY.
Cold air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. The funnels are most common in the fall and spring when the sun is able to heat up the lower levels of the atmosphere, causing convection to bubble up and form showers, but temperatures around 15,000 to 20,000 feet above the ground are quite cold. Cold air funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions they can touch down and cause EF-0 level (winds up to 85 mph) tornado damage.
They are difficult to detect on radar since they are very weak. Spotter and public reports are essential when cold air funnels are in the area. The NWS will usually issue a Special Weather Statement when cold air funnels have been reported. Of course, a Tornado Warning will still be issued if it is felt that a funnel will touch down.National Weather Service Louisville, KY https://www.weather.gov/lmk/cold_air_funnel
