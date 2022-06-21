PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Right on cue with a warm up this week, summer is here.

Summer solstice, a time in which the north pole is tilted most directly toward the sun, was official as of 2:14 a.m. Tuesday.

Ready for the whiplash? Temperatures will be approaching 90 degrees this weekend, with the possibility of being as warm as 95 by Sunday. Our warmest day so far this year was 81 degrees earlier this month. The majority of days so far in June have included below normal temps and rain.

A quick reminder that the climate normal in late June for Portland is 75 degrees.

This time last year it was 93 degrees. This afternoon we’re expecting late afternoon highs to reach 80 degrees. We’ll start with morning clouds, breaking up by the afternoon. If we hit 80 degrees, that will be the second 80+ day this year.

Forecast models are pointing to a 10+ degree warm up by this weekend. Assuming all goes as planned, Saturday would be the first 90 degree temperature for us this year.



Weekend warriors beware. How will you prepare for this rapid warm up? We won’t be breaking records and this will likely only last until Monday. However, the unusually cool spring we had will make this warm up to the 90’s feel like an oven by comparison. The last time Portland had temps in the 90’s was August 15, 2021 with temperatures measuring 94 degrees.



Think cool water and a fan — but whatever you do, don’t be lured by swimming in our fresh snowmelt rivers. Water temperatures are still cold enough to cause hypothermia.

COLUMBIA: 57

WILLAMETTE: 56

CLACKAMAS: 55

WASHOUGAL: 54

DESCHUTES: 55

OREGON COAST: 56



Ever heard of a false sunset? I did a screen grab at 9:12 p.m. Monday night on the Riverview Bank camera. Is the sun still up at 9:12 p.m.? No. It sets at 9:03 p.m.

Here the sun is actually below the horizon, but light is playing tricks on your eyes. The sun light is refracted as it hits our atmosphere and bends down towards us. That’s why you get the illusion of a later sunset.