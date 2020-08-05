Another sunny day before Thursday thirst quencher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning in the valley starts with a shallow marine layer and quickly opens up to sunshine. Daytime highs will range from the low to mid 80s. Thunderstorms for central and eastern OR are possible today. Lightning + dry fuels = fire. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for south-central Oregon.
A cold front rolls in Thursday morning. Expecting cooler temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain starts for PDX around 8am, lingers through the early evening. We might squeeze a tenth of an inch out of this system for Portland. That would be great considering we haven’t had measurable rain for a month. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for wind and low RH in Eastern WA Thursday.
Friday back to sunny and 80.
Fire Weather
The Fir Mountain Fire – 8 miles SE of Hood River. Conditions Wednesday will once again be dry and breezy. Find updates on fire containment here.
Fire details follow here plus Northwest incident details by NWCC as of August 4:
Incidents listed below meet large fire criteria and/or incidents with a Type 1 or 2 IMT assigned. Large incidents are defined as fires which are 100+ acres in timber or 300+ acres in grass/brush. For additional information on incidents no longer listed below please refer to the NW Large Incident Summary or Northwest Fires Utilizing Monitor, Confine, Point Zone Protection Suppression Strategies (YTD).
Konnowac. WA-SPD-000436. ICT3. 7 mi SE of Yakima, WA. Start 8/3. Full suppression. Cause: Unknown. 1,000 acres. 10% containment. Grass. Minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened.https://gacc.nifc.gov/nwcc/content/products/intelligence/MORNINGBRIEF.pdf?2020-08-05%2002:36:08
Incidents Previously Reported: 3
Fir Mountain. OR-945S-000514. IMT3. 9 mi S of Hood River, OR. Start 8/1. Full suppression. Cause: Unknown. 313 acres (-87). 15% containment. Moderate fire behavior. Evacuation notices. Trail and Road closures. Change in acres due to more accurate mapping.
Chikamin. WA-OWF-000407. IMT3. 11 mi NE of Lake Wenatchee, WA. Start 7/31. Confine (75%) and Full Suppression (25%). Cause: Unknown. 260 acres (+131). 0% containment. Timber. Minimal fire behavior. Road closures.
Worthington. OR-MED-000243. ICT3. 5 mi E of Eagle Point, OR. Start 7/30. Full suppression. Cause: Unknown. 750 acres (+0). 70% containment. Timber. Minimal fire behavior. Evacuation notices.
Northwest IMT Rotation (8/04- 8/11) For additional IMT information refer to the IMT Status/Rotation page NW Area Type 1 NW Area Type 2
PNW Team 2 – Allen NW Team 9 – Goff
PNW Team 3 – Livingston NW Team 12 – Dimke
NW Team 13 – Gales
Current 3-Day 10-Day 30-Day
2 (3/25) 3 3 3
National PL
4 (8/3)
