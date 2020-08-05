Another sunny day before Thursday thirst quencher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning in the valley starts with a shallow marine layer and quickly opens up to sunshine. Daytime highs will range from the low to mid 80s. Thunderstorms for central and eastern OR are possible today. Lightning + dry fuels = fire. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for south-central Oregon.

A cold front rolls in Thursday morning. Expecting cooler temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain starts for PDX around 8am, lingers through the early evening. We might squeeze a tenth of an inch out of this system for Portland. That would be great considering we haven’t had measurable rain for a month. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for wind and low RH in Eastern WA Thursday.

Friday back to sunny and 80.

The Fir Mountain Fire – 8 miles SE of Hood River. Conditions Wednesday will once again be dry and breezy. Find updates on fire containment here.

Fire details follow here plus Northwest incident details by NWCC as of August 4: