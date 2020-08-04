Endless sunshine and few morning clouds in store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Endless sunshine today and fewer morning clouds. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Central and south-central Oregon may see thunderstorms brew this afternoon, and more widespread across eastern Oregon Wednesday. Thursday will bring a chance of showers. We haven’t had measurable rain since July 7. This weekend should be mostly clear, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Fire Weather

Fir Mountain Fire – 8 miles SE of Hood River. Conditions today will once again be dry and breezy. Find updates on fire containment here.

No measurable rain since July 7, that’s 27 days without rain in Portland. We wrapped up July with 0.05″ total. Now our wet season deficit is 8.39″. Is that a record? No. July is not known for being an abundantly wet month.

This July 2020 ranks as the 14th driest, dating back to 1938. The absolute driest July was in 1967. Not a single drop of rain fell over Portland, not even a trace. We have a handful of July months that only tallied a trace, still technically not measurable, but we know at least a few drops fell. Those years with only a trace were 2017, 2013, 2003, 1984, 1960, 1958, 1952. Last year 2019, we had 0.80″ for July. That’s not the wettest July but it’s a whole lot more than this year.

It’s important to establish that PDX, where we get our weather records, changed locations in the early years. If you would like to learn more about the history of weather observing in Portland, click here.

Why do all these rain totals matter? Why does drought matter? Why does heat matter? These elements all play a role in our fire season. To learn more about the 2020 fire season outlook, click here for a video from our weather team.