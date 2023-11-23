PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Thanksgiving. I hope you turkeys enjoy the sunshine.

You’ll encounter areas of fog throughout the valley in the morning, but a northerly flow will kick clouds out in a hurry. If you’re turkey trotting, layer up for those morning temps in the 30s. Daytime highs will stay in the low 50s. For the rest of this week, overnight lows drop to near freezing. Frost is possible.

We’re not expecting any snow locally in the Pacific Northwest. Driving conditions will only be challenging for those heading out of state eastbound. Idaho and the Rocky Mountains will encounter several inches of snow Thursday and Friday.

Our next chance for rain may not happen until Wednesday of next week.

If you’re heading to the coast for your Gobble Gobble, make sure you don’t wobble wobble into the ocean. Sneaker waves are highly likely now through the weekend. That, coupled with abnormally high tides known as our King Tides, could make walking the beach tricky.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for this week. You can also find details about King Tides here.

Best advice: don’t turn your back to the ocean and have an escape route if the water pushes logs or other debris in your direction.