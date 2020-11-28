Holiday weekend forecast might be drier than turkey leftovers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weekend starts damp, foggy and ends mostly sunny. Models are putting rain over PDX early this morning. Light rain continues until about noon. We’ll start clearing out behind this front in SW Washington early afternoon. However, south of Portland it will be slow to clear in the valley. November is our rainiest month on average but the rain we get this morning may only amount to a tenth of an inch.

So what about our rain? We are already in the hole. As of today, this is what it looks like. We are below normal month to date and for our water year Oct.1 – Sep 30.

Sunday morning after the rain fog settles in the valley. Then we’ll see more sunshine Sunday before the next rain Monday morning.

Snow: At resort level we may pick up 1 to 2″ of snow, at best, early Saturday. It will be windy above 5,000′. Chair lifts will be swinging above 7,000′ with gusts up to 50-55mph from the SW Saturday. Sunday would be a better day to go up overall. It won’t be as windy and you’ll get more sunshine.

Will the sky open up enough this weekend to catch the penumbral lunar eclipse? We have a full moon Monday November 30. On Sunday and Monday Nov. 29-30, the Earth’s shadow will cross over the moon providing, not a total eclipse, just a lighter shadow over the moon. You can read more about this event here. By the way, it will likely be too cloudy to see.

If you’re following Southern California weather, it’s another day under a red flag warning with Santa Ana winds. This warning is issued when dangerous fire weather conditions exist. It’s Death Valley dry out there, no exaggeration. Valley Center, which is about 20 miles inland from the ocean, has a dew point of 7° at the time of this post! Relative Humidity is 14% with a temperature of 55°. Good news is their temperatures are not “autumn hot” as the southwest experienced in September and October.

Speaking of the desert, Las Vegas has gone 221 days without measurable rain at McCarran. This surpasses the old record of 151 consecutive days no rain. Not good but this does fall in line with a La Nina pattern for the desert southwest.