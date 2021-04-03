Region hopping into Easter weekend with sunglasses and a rain coat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weather is looking good today despite continued cloudiness. Temperatures today will pretty much mimic what we had Friday: mid 60’s. Overall it’s a day with more clouds than sun, but still bright enough to warrant keeping those sunglasses handy.

Sunday our chance for rain appears to be mostly early morning. There’s not a lot of moisture attached to this area of low pressure so rain totals may only amount to a few hundredths of an inch. Nice afternoon for the coast Sunday, and soon after the valley, as the sky clears nicely behind that front.

What’s typical for weather during Easter in Portland? The average max temperature is 60, the low 42, and rainfall for the day: 0.12″. The wettest Easter on record was 1.17″ on March 27, 2005. The warmest Easter Sunday on record was 82 on April 15, 1990.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE…Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory

Most of southern Oregon has been dealing with various categories of drought. Now attention turns to dry and windy conditions, as posted here by the National Weather Service in Medford.