Hot, dry, windy weather in store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the low 60s around the Portland Vancouver metro areas. The heat is on today, closer to the mid to possibly upper 80s. This time we’re dry and only get drier as relative humidity drops and the wind picks up. Not a good combo.

As of now, the Fire Weather Watch includes portions of the eastern Gorge, central and eastern OR/WA. This watch goes into effect today and lasts through Saturday night. The strongest winds from the west will impact Cascade Locks and areas east by this afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 30-40 mph are possible tonight and again Saturday.



Weekend: We’re still expecting a cooler and partially wet weekend, with daytime highs in the low 70s. There’s a chance for a quick sprinkle late Friday/early Saturday morning with the cold front passage, then on to a mostly dry, cool-ish, windy day. Strongest wind gusts are likely for the afternoon/evening. Early Sunday morning showers begin and last throughout the day. Expect temps in the low 70s again. There is a chance for thunderstorms by midday Sunday across the state.

It’s a cool and windy day at the beach today.

Keep these safety tips in mind if you’re planning the 4th in Seaside

It will be a windy day on the water Friday and Saturday.

Current river temps as of Friday morning.

















Wind and heat advisories and watches in effect today

Minimal rain possible early Saturday.

Forecast rain totals for Sunday.

T-storms possible Sunday. Evidence of potential instability. CAPE convective available potential energy

Drought conditions as of Thursday.

What about the blanket of traveling Saharan dust? See the attached dust model. The Saharan dust remains well south and east of our region, but a decent portion of the U.S. will get a chance to experience this phenomenon. Air quality is already impacted in Florida. Another significant dust migration was documented in 2018 at about the same time of year. Read more here.