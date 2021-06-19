Saturday’s temperatures ‘reasonable’ before heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A ridge of high pressure has no mercy on us this weekend and early next week. Today expect morning temps in the 50’s and daytime highs in the low to mid-80s. Northwest wind dominates the afternoon with breezes 10-15 mph.
Sunday temperatures rise right on cue with the Summer Solstice. Get Dad a bucket of ice for Father’s Day because highs may reach the mid 90s Sunday. Be aware of the potential for easy fire spread as it gets hotter and an easterly wind develops. It could be pretty gusty Sunday afternoon. Monday gets super hot with record high temps in the valley: upper 90s to 100°.
HOT Portland temps in review in order of recency:
June 1, 2021: 95°
August 15, 2020: 99°
July 26 & 27, 2020: 100°
Excessive heat warning
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY
Eastern Curry County and Josephine County-Jackson County- Including the cities of Grants Pass, Medford, and Ashland
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Western Josephine County and much of Jackson County, including the Rogue and Applegate Valleys. This includes the communities of Grants Pass, Merlin, Rogue River, Applegate, Ruch, Jacksonville, Medford, Ashland, White City, Shady Cove and Williams.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In addition to hot daytime temperatures, overnight temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm, with lows as warm as 72 degrees. This will provide little relief from the daytime heat, adding to heat related stress.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ024&warncounty=ORC033&firewxzone=ORZ620&local_place1=4%20Miles%20SSE%20Hugo%20OR&product1=Excessive+Heat+Warning&lat=42.536&lon=-123.3647#.YM2iw2hKiUk
- Subtle improvements to drought this week due to measurable rain last week.
- Biggest drought improvements were along the Oregon coast, which received the most rain.
Burn ban
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Enacts High-Fire Danger Burn Ban
Beginning June 18, 2021, at noon, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue will enact a High-Fire Danger Burn Ban. All outdoor burning will be banned throughout TVF&R’s jurisdiction, including areas served in Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas, and Yamhill counties. Burning restrictions are authorized under Oregon Revised Statute 478.960 and Oregon Fire Code 307.
The burn ban prohibits all of the following:
1. Backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.).
2. Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.).
3. Any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris, or controlled burning.
The burn ban does not prohibit:
1. Small outdoor cooking, warming, or recreational fires. These include portable or permanent fire pits, fire tables, and campfires, with a maximum fuel area of three feet in diameter and two feet in height in a safe location away from combustibles or vegetation, and are fully extinguished after use.
2. Barbeque grills, smokers, and similar cooking appliances with clean, dry firewood, briquettes, wood chips, pellets, propane, natural gas, or similar fuels.
There may be more restrictive fire safety rules on and within a 1/8 mile of Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF)-protected land, which exists throughout much of rural Washington County. ODF restrictions may include prohibitions on campfires, smoking, target shooting, powered equipment, motorized vehicles, and other public/private landowner and industrial fire restrictions. More details about ODF fire restrictions are available at https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html.
Outdoor fires in violation of this burn ban may be immediately extinguished. If a fire agency responds to a fire that has been started in willful violation of this burn ban, the person responsible may be liable for all costs incurred, as well as legal fees per ORS 478.965.https://www.tvfr.com/395