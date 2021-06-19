Saturday’s temperatures ‘reasonable’ before heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A ridge of high pressure has no mercy on us this weekend and early next week. Today expect morning temps in the 50’s and daytime highs in the low to mid-80s. Northwest wind dominates the afternoon with breezes 10-15 mph.

Sunday temperatures rise right on cue with the Summer Solstice. Get Dad a bucket of ice for Father’s Day because highs may reach the mid 90s Sunday. Be aware of the potential for easy fire spread as it gets hotter and an easterly wind develops. It could be pretty gusty Sunday afternoon. Monday gets super hot with record high temps in the valley: upper 90s to 100°.

HOT Portland temps in review in order of recency:

June 1, 2021: 95°

August 15, 2020: 99°

July 26 & 27, 2020: 100°

Excessive heat warning

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY Eastern Curry County and Josephine County-Jackson County- Including the cities of Grants Pass, Medford, and Ashland * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE…Western Josephine County and much of Jackson County, including the Rogue and Applegate Valleys. This includes the communities of Grants Pass, Merlin, Rogue River, Applegate, Ruch, Jacksonville, Medford, Ashland, White City, Shady Cove and Williams. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In addition to hot daytime temperatures, overnight temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm, with lows as warm as 72 degrees. This will provide little relief from the daytime heat, adding to heat related stress. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ024&warncounty=ORC033&firewxzone=ORZ620&local_place1=4%20Miles%20SSE%20Hugo%20OR&product1=Excessive+Heat+Warning&lat=42.536&lon=-123.3647#.YM2iw2hKiUk

Subtle improvements to drought this week due to measurable rain last week. Biggest drought improvements were along the Oregon coast, which received the most rain.

