Hot, hot, hot! The heat is on as temps rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four words: Warm morning, hot afternoon. Morning temps will start in the low 60s with sunny skies. Afternoon temps may reach the low 90s with a touch of humidity. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Much cooler Wednesday 80, drizzle possible as a weak front cruises by. Temperatures will increase again Thursday and Friday to the mid to upper 80s.

As we look ahead to a very warm week, let’s remember to pay attention to our children, pets, elderly parents. Not only is it important to watch after their well being at home, it’s critical when we’re out running errands. If you have to wear a face mask for a prolonged period, pay special attention to your body.

Let’s review how hot a car can get when you leave it parked in the heat. According to data provided by the National Weather Service…

The atmosphere and the windows of a car are relatively transparent to the suns shortwave radiation (yellow in figure below) and are warmed little. This shortwave energy, however, does heat objects it strikes. For example, a dark dashboard or seat can easily reach temperatures in the range of 180 to more than 200 degrees F. These objects (e.g., dashboard, steering wheel, childseat) heat the adjacent air by conduction and convection and also give off longwave radiation (red) which is very efficient at warming the air trapped inside a vehicle. https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/education/faq_cat-3.html

Important reminder: Never leave anyone or any animal inside a parked car.

It’s been a month since we last had a full dry weekend. If we see measurable rain this Sunday, that will make 5 weekends in a row with rain.

Water Year so far. The only months with above normal rainfall have been January and June so far.

Latest precip data including month to date rain and water year to date rain totals. You can see June has been an outstanding month for rain but the entire water year, since Oct.1 is lacking.

Monday was warm and Tuesday gets even hotter

Weekend: Saturday low 70s and dry. Sunday chance of rain, upper 60s! Yes, this would make the 5th weekend in a row with measurable rain.

It is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

Though we are not the lightning capitol, we get our share of thunderstorms. For the record, according to NASA, the highest number of lightning flashes occur in the far eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and Lake Maracaibo in northwestern Venezuela. For facts and stats see slideshow below.