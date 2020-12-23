Ice, ice baby: Freezing conditions Wednesday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wet roads from days of rain and newly developed fog did not give our pavement a chance to fully dry out before temperatures dropped to freezing overnight.

Freezing conditions could leave roads icy this morning. The problem is, you probably won’t see it until you slide on it.

There’s a well written article about how to drive when there’s black ice by the USDA. See here.

Understand that black ice is like regular ice. It is a glaze that forms on surfaces

(especially roads, sidewalks, and driveways) because of a light freezing rain or because

of melting and re-freezing of snow, water, or ice on surfaces. It’s called “black ice”

because it tends to look like the rest of the pavement on the road, although in reality, it’s

actually clear. Black ice forms without creating bubbles, which allows it to blend in with

any surface it forms over. Black ice is dangerous precisely because it’s hard to detect

in advance. Black ice usually forms just about the freezing point.

Sometimes in frigid weather conditions on highways, black ice will form due to the heat of tires

on the road coupled with the freezing temperature. Keep an eye on the weather and highway

reports.

• Black ice forms most commonly at night or in the early morning when the

temperatures are at their lowest, or when the sun isn’t around to warm the roads.[2]

• Black ice tends to form on parts of the road without much sunshine, such as along

a tree-lined route or a tunnel. It will also form more frequently on roads that are

less traveled on. https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd488148.pdf

We’re on our way to sunshine today and tomorrow. Expect highs in the mid-upper 40s through Thursday with overnight lows in the low 30s.

A Flood Warning continues for Pudding River at Aurora today. River level is at minor flood stage now. Water should drop by tomorrow.

Rain is likely on Christmas Day. We might get accumulating snow in Hood River starting Friday morning through Saturday. We are confident the mountains will get additional snow starting Friday, lasting through Sunday morning.