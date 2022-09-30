PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework.

This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet. I cross-referenced this photo with reports of a funnel cloud received by the National Weather Service office in Portland.

Conditions were just right Thursday evening for the elusive cold-core funnel. This narrow rotating tube in the sky appeared around 5:45 p.m.

However, don’t expect a repeat performance of rotating clouds on Friday.

Friday morning will likely start with areas of fog. It’s that time of year when our temperatures are nice and cool in the morning. Daytime highs Friday will climb to the upper 70s, considered above normal for this time of year. That’s nothin’ compared to the mid 80’s we’re expecting this weekend.

