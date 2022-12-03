PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome to a frigid start to Saturday. How’s that wind treating you?

It’s going to be a dry day with some sunshine too. But there’s a price to pay for the sun. Not like California prices but the price we pay will be measured in miles per hour. Gusts around the Portland metro will range from 20 to 35 mph from the east.

The west side of the Gorge will do its “gorgey” thing – the easterly wind will speed up around Crown Point and Corbett to 50+ mph. Get ready for a dry, crinkly, frozen face. Help me, Olay.

Wind chill will be something to consider if you have to work outside Saturday. Bundle up for a polarizing weather day. And for goodness sake, if you’re strapping a tree to the roof of your car this weekend, make sure it’s secure. You don’t want your tree to land anywhere other than your living room.

Sunday: here comes the next front with your favorite kind of uncertain wintry precipitation. Temps will be cold enough Sunday morning to see snow in the early hours down to the valley.

However, we still need to monitor the timing of this area of low pressure before we bust out the sleds and inner tubes. Sunday afternoon appears to be rainy and 40°. Rainy and 40 sounds like the title for a new Portland Rom-Com.

Weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 10 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 11 ft at 7 to 8 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 5 to 8 ft at 7 seconds and east winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cape Falcon OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until midnight PST tonight. Hazardous Seas Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST Saturday. Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.