PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, I’m afraid not everyone gets to take in the glow of the Worm Moon on Friday. Clouds could steal away the shimmery pie in the sky. The full moon sets in the west at 7:50 a.m. and rises in the east at 8:03 p.m. Sunrise time is 7:17 a.m. while sunset is at 7:20 p.m.

A touch of rain is possible Friday morning, otherwise, we’ll have a mostly dry for Portland and the Willamette Valley. Highs reach the upper 50’s. Rain sweeps across the state with the next front arriving late Friday night.

Expect tricky driving over mountain passes this weekend. It will be cool and rainy in the valley with lowering snow (not for Portland). The Coast Range may collect light snow accumulations.

A total of 3″ to 5″ inches of snow may collect at pass level. Mountain resorts may accumulate upwards of 7″ to 10″ inches of snow.

The first day of spring is this Sunday at 8:33 a.m.

Drought update for Oregon

According to National Integrated Drought Information System, “1.5 million people in Oregon are affected by drought, 35 counties with USDA disaster designations, 8th driest February was in 2022, over the past 128 years and the 7th driest year to date was in 2022, over the past 128 years.”

Another kind of drought we must consider is the snow drought, and right now a portion of our state is in the thick of it.

Here are some of the key takeaways presented by NIDIS and its partners: