It’s a Heat Wave: Portland metro to see triple digits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect this weekend across the Willamette Valley and through the Columbia River Gorge. Temperatures likely top the triple-digits this weekend. Not much relief until Wednesday when temperatures fall to the mid 80’s.

So, would you call this a heat wave? Yes. Saturday – Tuesday’s temperatures certainly fit the definition, with the weekend being the hottest ~ 20° above normal for Portland . The World Meteorological Organization, defines a heat wave as: “Five or more consecutive days of prolonged heat in which the daily maximum temperature is higher than the average maximum temperature by 5 °C (9 °F) or more”.

Excessive Heat Warning from noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday for Cascade Foothills in Lane County-Central Columbia River Gorge-Central Willamette Valley-Greater Portland Metro Area-Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-South Willamette Valley-Upper Hood River Valley-Western Columbia River Gorge. Red Flag Warning from 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday for Central Oregon Cascade Foothills-Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest-North Oregon Cascade Foothills- Willamette National Forest-Willamette Valley. Heat Advisory from noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday for Cascades in Lane County-Central Coast Range of Western Oregon-Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Northern Oregon Cascades. Red Flag Warning from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday for Central Oregon Coast-East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range- North Oregon Coast-North Oregon Coast Range. NWS PQR WATCHES/WARNINGS/ADVISORIES



Haze from distant wildfires Friday night

Haze from distant wildfires Friday night

Haze from distant wildfires Friday night

Fires:

Last night, the Mosier Creek Fire had little movement and crews were supported with lower winds and cooler temperatures. An infrared flight was completed and the total acreage is now 985 acres. Oregon Department of Forestry crews and Oregon State Fire Marshal crews worked to enhance established fire lines and patrolled the line through the evening. “Our footprint stayed constant, due to the great work on night shift. Today is our first full day shift and the goal is to improve the line,” said Joe Hessel, ODF IMT 1 Incident Commander. Fire crews will begin laying hose lines to the fire (aka “plumbing the fire”) to support mop-up and suppression operations. Structure crews from OSFM will begin residential and commercial structural assessments for damage, while also providing ongoing structure protection. Extreme weather will be a factor over the next two days. Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees by the weekend. The Red Cross has set-up a shelter for homeowners affected by the fire. To make emergency arrangements call 541-670-9093. Covid-19 proves to be a new challenge in regard to fighting large fires, but the commanders are committed to keeping everyone safe and minimizing the potential for Covid-19 spread. Crews are working in a “module of one” method that ensures firefighting resources do not come in contact with others that are outside of their assigned modules. All personnel assigned to the fire are required to follow Oregon Health Authority’s Guidance to reduce the spread of Covid 19. The incident commander for OSFM stated “This is a zero-tolerance policy.” Northwest Interagency Coordination Center at 12:45 PM