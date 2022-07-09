PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s an excellent weekend to get outside. Wake up and smell the sweet scent of summer, low 60’s and mostly sunny as you get out the door. Daytime highs will max out in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Then, as soon as you get comfortable with that, bam! Monday comes along and drives our thermometer right up to the low to mid 90s.

Watch for new fire starts as outdoor activities increase. It just takes one deserted campfire to spread into a large fire, especially as this dry stretch sets up across the state into next week.

Hazardous seas expected along the Oregon coast

* WHAT…For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 7 to 11 ft at 12 seconds expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds possible. * WHERE…Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect areas south of Coos Bay Sunday evening. All areas will be affected Monday into Tuesday afternoon, except for Hazardous Seas Watch conditions possible south of Reedsport Monday evening. * WHEN…For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM Sunday to 5 PM PDT Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory