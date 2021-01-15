It’s raining again: Flooding and landslide risks continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain is here this morning but the amount of rain at PDX will amount to roughly 0.25″ inches — that’s nothing compared to what we collected Tuesday, a record 1.94″ inches in a day and a cumulative 3 day total of 2.53″ inches.

However, any sight of rain this week is an unwelcome sight. The western gorge and foothills may see slightly higher totals today, closer to 0.50″ for the same time period. This afternoon should begin to dry out.

Landslides: We had a giant rockslide last night shutting down SR-14 near Horsethief Lake (east of Dallesport). That side of the gorge only had a fraction of the rain as the Dodson area, about a 1:5 ratio. Even when the rain comes to an end, landslides are still possible, especially in the burn scars of Eagle Creek or other steep terrain.

Flood Warnings: We still have a few rivers at minor flood stage. Tualatin River in Farmington will rise today before it recedes this weekend.

At the coast today through this weekend sneaker waves will once again be a threat as larger swells are building and high surf is expected along the south central coast. See the slideshow below for more details on your forecast.

As of Thursday night SR-14 in WA was closed due to giant boulders in the road.

Friday’s forecast rain totals.

Drought conditions for Oregon as of Jan. 14

This is a look back at the rain we received and what we’re expecting.



This is how much snow we lost due to warm temperatures and rain that fell on bases.

Snow level forecast

This is what Lewis River looked like Wednesday

This is where the landslide in Dodson occurred. See yellow dot.

Aerial view of the landslide in Dodson.

Aerial view of river flooding in Chehalis, WA.

Big swell and sneaker waves today – Saturday.



We’re back to a dry Saturday followed by a short dose of rain Sunday morning. Next week we’re expecting a much colder trend in temps.