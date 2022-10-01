Remember that summer sweetheart you had in high school? You swore you’d be together forever. Then, as the days marched on your undying love waned. It was too good to leave but too bad to stay. We’re in the same dilemma with our seasons. We long for hours upon hours under the sun but our rain boots are calling. And for me, frankly, I’m tired of summer teasing me.

Saturday morning starts in the mid-50s, but temperatures warm into the mid-80s by afternoon. It will be a warm football game in Hillsboro for PSU fans. Dress in light layers if you’re headed to the Ducks game Saturday night in Eugene.

Portland Marathon runners got ridiculously lucky for the big race Sunday morning. Temperatures start in the upper-50s and warm into the 70s by midday. Highs will be almost 15° above normal for the entire weekend.

Warm and dry weather continues through next week. Take a look below at the last sunset for September from Lincoln City.