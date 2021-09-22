First day of fall brings slight cool down, clouds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome to the first day of fall 2021!

On this day you will notice a few things are different:

It’s cloudier compared to yesterday. Daytime highs will be about ten degrees cooler compared to yesterday. The sun will be directly over the equator at 12:21 p.m. local time. Portland solar noon is at 1:03pm. The amount of daylight in Portland will be three minutes shorter today. That’s a decrease from 12 hours and 12 minutes to 12 hours and nine minutes. The sun will be 44 degrees above the horizon to the south at 1:03 p.m. On the first day of summer, June 20, the sun is 68 degrees above the horizon at 1:12 p.m. That’s a difference of 24 degrees. Have you noticed the shadows change?

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and will hit the low 70s by the afternoon.

A weak cold front cruises by and offers a slight chance for drizzle in the morning but your chances are better at the coast.

Don’t like it? Don’t worry. A warming trend starts up again at the end of the week. Once again we’ll be back in the mid 80s by Friday. Remember, our normal high is 75 in Portland for this time in September.











Summer went out like a bang

Take a look at these stats, and keep in mind, our high at PDX hit 86 Tuesday.

The Portland Airport has officially hit 80F making this the 88th day with 80F or warmer temperatures in 2021. This ties 2015 for the most 80F or warmer days in a year.

Last day of summer ended with 86 in Portland. Normal high is 75.

Tuesday’s high temperatures – the last day of summer. Warm day at the beach.

Here’s a look at the last 10 days in Portland.

Weekend events

SOLVE: Saturday nice morning with afternoon highs reaching the low 80s

Timbers Match: Saturday night 7:30 p.m. low 70s

Razor clam dig at the Washington coast: Saturday partly cloudy upper 60s