It’s the weekend — and it’s mostly dry in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a day of showers and even a few thunderstorms on Friday, we will dry things out just in time for the Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday.

There will be only a few scattered showers along the northern Oregon coast. Temperatures will range from the 50s along the coast to near 60 in the metro area. That is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Saturday will be a good day to get outside and get some yard work done, take a hike or get in some quality time with mom. Even better weather is on the way for Mother’s Day.

Next week is looking dry with warmer temperatures making a return. It will be nearing 80 by mid-week.