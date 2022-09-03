PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Labor Day weekend starts with clouds in the morning and light rain possible for the coast, Cascades and maybe a drop for Portland but chances are low.

A trough of low pressure arrives Saturday with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday warms up, but only briefly. More sunshine and fewer clouds inland equal temps in the mid 80’s. The coast will continue to encounter occasional drizzle.

Driving south for the holiday weekend? Be aware of wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest and California. An air quality advisory remains in effect indefinitely for SW Oregon including Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties.

An air quality alert is in effect through Sunday across South Central and Eastern Washington.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect Saturday for the Central mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, Central Blue Mountains, Wallowa District.

As of September 2, Portland has not had any measurable rain in 58 days. A trace does not count.

This wildfire broke out in Weed, CA Friday Sept. 2. Courtesy: Alert Wildfire and CalFire

This wildfire broke out in Weed, CA Friday Sept. 2. Courtesy: Alert Wildfire and CalFire

Records

Did you know – Central and Eastern Oregon had record breaking heat! Here’s the list of Friday’s records from the National Weather Service, Pendleton.

Redmond: Daily and monthly record high temp 106°. Old record 105° (1998).

Pendleton: Daily record high temp 104°. Old record 101° (1950). The high of 104° also ties the monthly record for September, set in 1930.