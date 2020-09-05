Labor Day Weekend leaving some with bad air

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today will be cooler in the low 80s. By Sunday we warm up to the upper 80’s. Labor Day Monday we’re back to the low 90s plus e get to add a blast of bone dry air from the east!

Today you’ll notice cool ocean air takes over. We’ll have a cloudy start then it’s sunny. Winds aloft will draw in some wildfire smoke this weekend, more so on Sunday and Monday.

Look at Friday’s record ties and record breakers. This time the worst of the heat was further east.

REDMOND, OR 101 (TIED) 101 / 1998 1941 WALLA WALLA, WA 99 98 / 2006 1930 MEACHAM, OR 97 89 / 2017 1929

Labor Day Monday: Easterly winds could push smoke into the Willamette Valley. Highs near 93°.

Coast: Monday gets a little toasty at the beach upper 70’s but Tuesday we could see upper 80’s to 90°.

Air Quality Alert:

Crook-Deschutes-Jefferson- Including the cities of Prineville, Post, Paulina, Bend, Redmond, Sunriver, Sisters, La Pine, Brothers, Madras, Warm Springs, and Culver AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory…in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes…runny nose…aggravate heart and lung diseases…and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. For additional information…please visit the Web site at http://www.oregon.gov/DEQ https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=air%20quality%20alert

Fire Weather Watch: covers 3/4 of Oregon Mon – Wed

Red Flag Warning for south central OR