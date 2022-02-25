PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the last Friday of the month, and it feels like a day in January.

If PDX walks away with a low temperature of 23° for the day, then we will break the record that was last set on this day in 1969. With slightly more moisture in the atmosphere (higher dewpoints), we may encounter frost this morning. Wherever snow melted the day before could prove to be problematic with ice on roads.

There is NO low snow in this forecast. However, some will encounter freezing fog in the valley. Then we look forward to sunshine all day.

This morning’s temperature will be in the mid-upper 20’s. The record low for PDX stands at 23°. I don’t think Portland will break that record but could get pretty close. Daytime highs reach the lower 50s, closer to what’s considered normal for Portland in late February. Easterly wind increases by late afternoon with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Freeze Warning S. Central OR Coast Friday

🌊SNEAKER WAVES: Windy with bigger swells on the way this weekend along the Oregon and Washington coast. High tide Sunday morning poses the biggest risk for sneaker waves.

Here’s your beach hazards statement: https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=beach%20hazards%20statement

Gale Watch Saturday

Wave heights to 25 feet modeled this weekend

Recap Thursday snow Portland/SW Washington

Did you know snow only occurs 2% of the time in February and 1% of the time in March in Portland? And when it does happen it can be a huge deal. Do you remember March 8, 1951 when Portland measured 7.6″ inches of snow?

Snow in Portland Thursday

Thursday’s snow in Kelso

Thursday’s snow is for the dogs





Weekend forecast & almanac

Starting this weekend, we’re on a rainy, mild temperature trend. By mild I mean highs in the mid 50’s and lows in the upper 40’s. We’ll keep snow in the mountains this weekend and for the near future.

