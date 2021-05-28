Feeling a hint of warmer weather for the final Friday of May

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Before we jump on the sunshine wagon, an area of low pressure needs to get bumped out of the picture — not that we’re in a hurry or anything. Actually, it’s in our best interest to keep cool, showery weather around as long as possible.

Friday morning isolated showers may linger before we have better clearing for the afternoon. The best place to find measurable rain will be the foothills, mountains and along the coast range.

By Friday afternoon high pressure takes over and then we’re in for a long stretch of sunny, warmer than normal weather.

Blustery yesterday

Did you lose your hat? How about a tree? Here are the stats on yesterday’s gusty southwesterly winds.

On Thursday the five-minute raw airport weather observations showed both PDX and HIO measured peak wind speeds at 33 knots or 38 mph from the southwest. Both occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The last time it was this windy in the month of May in Portland was May 16, 2017: NW 39 mph.

The highest gust ever recorded in May at PDX was back in 1956: 51 mph on May 30. (Data based on Portland airport records 1950-2019).

Storm report Portland:

1115 AM NON-TSTM WND DMG 2 ENE CEDAR HILLS 05/27/2021 ~6 INCH DIAMETER ASPEN TREE BLEW OVER IN A YARD. TIME ESTIMATED, BUT OCCURRED BETWEEN ROUGHLY 1030 AM AND NOON. A FEW SMALL TWIGS AND BRANCHES LESS THAN 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER DOWN ELSEWHERE IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD, BUT OTHERWISE NO MAJOR TREE LIMB DAMAGE NOTED. https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=pqr&issuedby=PQR&product=LSR

How drought is impacting Washington

The Department of Ecology issued this drought advisory for a large portion of Washington state.