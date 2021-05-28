Feeling a hint of warmer weather for the final Friday of May

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Before we jump on the sunshine wagon, an area of low pressure needs to get bumped out of the picture — not that we’re in a hurry or anything. Actually, it’s in our best interest to keep cool, showery weather around as long as possible.
Friday morning isolated showers may linger before we have better clearing for the afternoon. The best place to find measurable rain will be the foothills, mountains and along the coast range.
By Friday afternoon high pressure takes over and then we’re in for a long stretch of sunny, warmer than normal weather.
Blustery yesterday
Did you lose your hat? How about a tree? Here are the stats on yesterday’s gusty southwesterly winds.
On Thursday the five-minute raw airport weather observations showed both PDX and HIO measured peak wind speeds at 33 knots or 38 mph from the southwest. Both occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The last time it was this windy in the month of May in Portland was May 16, 2017: NW 39 mph.
The highest gust ever recorded in May at PDX was back in 1956: 51 mph on May 30. (Data based on Portland airport records 1950-2019).
Storm report Portland:
1115 AM NON-TSTM WND DMG 2 ENE CEDAR HILLS 05/27/2021
~6 INCH DIAMETER ASPEN TREE BLEW OVER IN A YARD. TIME ESTIMATED, BUT OCCURRED BETWEEN ROUGHLY 1030 AM AND NOON. A FEW SMALL TWIGS AND BRANCHES LESS THAN 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER DOWN ELSEWHERE IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD, BUT OTHERWISE NO MAJOR TREE LIMB DAMAGE NOTED.https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=pqr&issuedby=PQR&product=LSR
How drought is impacting Washington
The Department of Ecology issued this drought advisory for a large portion of Washington state.
March through April was the fourth driest such period for Washington state since 1895. There are growing concerns for farmers and ranchers in Eastern Washington. Early observations of crop stress and expectations for reduced yields are being reported, said Water Resources Planner Jeff Marti. Marti said he’s already heard anecdotal accounts of problems from wheat farmers and hay producers. Marti warned against getting too optimistic after recent rain in the Spokane area. “We’re dealing with long-term precipitation deficits which take more than a day’s rain to alleviate,” he said. “For example, the Spokane Airport has experienced the lowest amount of precipitation for the Feb. 1 to May 24 period, going all the way back to 1881. It needs more than 4 inches of rain to get back to normal.”
While Washington mountains received an above-normal snowpack this year, not all watersheds are fed by melting snow. Springtime precipitation is critical for non-irrigated crops and livestock forage. In a few basins, such as the Pend Oreille, Spokane, Walla Walla, and Snake watersheds, early snowmelt is leaving less than average water levels, and last month’s temperatures were higher than normal for most of Washington.
Marti said the Puget Sound area has sufficient water supply for people and fish this summer. "Seattle, Tacoma and Everett have stored water and the area hasn't had a problem with precipitation," he said.
