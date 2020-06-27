Last weekend of June gloom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler and wet for part of the weekend. Today will be a mix of clouds, little sun, and limited drizzle in the valley. Highs only reach the low 70’s. Coastal areas will be under the clouds with light rain on and off today, highs in the low 60’s.

Sunday temperatures are in the upper 60’s to low 70’s with showers. Plus, a chance for thunderstorms. Yes, that will make the 5th weekend in a row with measurable rain in Portland.

Meanwhile, east of the Cascades it’s windy and dry. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for central and eastern Oregon remains in effect through Saturday night due to low relative humidity and strong wind gusts up to 45 mph. Areas impacted include: the Central Mountains of Oregon, lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Eastern Washington, and the southern Columbia Basin.

CAMPING, GLAMPING, GOLFING, OR JUST A PLAIN GAME OF CORN HOLE

Whatever your plans for Sunday, don’t forget to download our PDX weather app. Why? Thunderstorms are possible across the state Sunday. You don’t want to be caught next to a tree when lightning is cracking. By the way, we have weather lessons dedicated to thunderstorms. Check it out here.

Freezing levels this weekend will be around 6,000 feet. Curious about the status of your favorite campground or trail? Here’s the Mt. Hood National Forest trails and campground status page.

Watch the water vapor flow in this loop. Focus your eyes on the giant U-shape stretching at the base from Seattle up to Juneau. That trough of low pressure that will be sliding south over our area this weekend.

Oregon Drought Update: