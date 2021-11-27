Last weekend of November ends with, yes, more rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Areas of fog in the morning stick around until our warm front arrives. An atmospheric river will be responsible for today’s rain, which will dominate the day and in the end may produce up to 0.25″ for Portland and 1.5″ for the coast. South wind will be increasing by the afternoon with gusts 15 – 25 mph.

Seattle and remaining western Washington will receive considerably more rain than Portland, about six times the amount. A flood watch is in effect for the western and north central Washington region for the weekend.

Sunday: Most of the day should be dry, cloudy. Chance of rain starts later in the evening around 10pm Sunday.

Atmospheric river

When it’s beneficial versus when it’s just too much rain

The atmospheric river arriving today is considered weak to moderate where it makes landfall along the Oregon and Washington coasts. And yet if you get numerous AR events in a row, that can add up to a whole lot of mess and not much benefit.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association NOAA, “atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere – like rivers in the sky – that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics. These columns of vapor move with the weather, carrying an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River. When the atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release this water vapor in the form of rain or snow… those that contain the largest amounts of water vapor and the strongest winds can create extreme rainfall and floods, often by stalling over watersheds vulnerable to flooding. These events can disrupt travel, induce mudslides and cause catastrophic damage to life and property. A well-known example is the “Pineapple Express,” a strong atmospheric river that is capable of bringing moisture from the tropics near Hawaii over to the U.S. West Coast.”

Weather related events next week:

King Tides Dec 3-5

Christmas Ship Parade begins Dec. 3