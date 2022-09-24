

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a chilly Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s and mostly clear skies, with the exception of patchy fog in calm-wind valley locations and the coast.

Saturday afternoon begins the warm up with temperatures likely reaching 80 for the high. A light northerly wind develops going into Sunday.

On Sunday temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s to start the day. A light northeasterly flow will help warm us up. Highs will reach the mid 80s or higher.

Monday is likely to top off a few degrees warmer, with highs in the upper 80s and an ENE flow. Temps will stay above 80 through Tuesday.

Likely to be top 5 driest and the #1 warmest September

The next chance of rain begins Wednesday and accumulations don’t look that impressive. At this point in the game, September is likely to go down as the 5th driest on record, unless we get a decent amount of rain to end the month.

As it stands now, this September will be the warmest on record for Portland. We still have another week to go before we end this month, and it’s likely our above normal trend will keep us in the winner’s circle for warmest temps. When we calculate monthly averages we combine highs and lows for each day to get the average temperature. This month we’ve had a lot of above normal low temps, even on days when the max high was near or below normal. In other words – we’ve had some warm nights/mornings this month in addition to hot afternoons.

More than 50% of the last 31 days have been above normal.

Sunday will be the warmest out of the entire weekend

Ducks and Cougs play in Pullman Saturday

Beavers & Trojans play Reser Stadium Saturday

Yes, some corn mazes are opening this weekend.

7-day forecast includes rain chances next week

TROPICS: The next U.S. landfalling hurricane is likely to be Tropical Storm Ian. It’s currently on a track to impact the west coast of Florida and Gulf Coast next week.