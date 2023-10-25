Nearly a foot of new snow could collect in the highest elevations of the Mount Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s a wet and windy Wednesday for Portland and the Willamette Valley.

While it rains in the valley you can count on snow in the mountains! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades in Oregon and Washington above 3,500 feet through Wednesday night. You could see snow swirling about as low as 3,000 feet.

Nearly a foot of new snow could collect in the highest elevations of the Mount Hood before this chilly storm system moves out. Mountain passes could see 2 to 6 inches of snow.

Temperatures will plummet pretty fast once the moisture rings out late Wednesday into Thursday. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for the Upper Hood River Valley due to an expected temperature drop, down to the upper 20’s.

These subfreezing, plant-killing conditions will repeat Thursday night and during the overnight hours this weekend.

Portland and the Willamette Valley will remain extra cool this week especially when skies clear. The valley may experience the first frost of the season this weekend during those early morning hours Saturday and Sunday.