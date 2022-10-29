PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend will offer a little bit of everything. Saturday morning offers light rain, becoming just plain cloudy. We’ll also have some sunbreaks by the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s, which is right on target for the normal Portland high.

Sunday will be mainly dry and cloudy as rain stays up north of Portland within a stronger system.

Plan for a rainy Halloween. There’s a chance for showers by Monday night, which could be enough to melt all those witches and send the skeletons running.

Before you go running off to enjoy the weather, answer this culinary question.